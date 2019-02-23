Stellar soccer line-up to honour former Derry FC captain

Fans are in for a real treat when a host of former domestic and international stars line out on 5 May 2019 for the Ryan McBride Soccer Sixes in honour of the much loved former Derry FC captain and the Foundation set up in his name.

The Foundation set up by Ryan’s father, sisters and partner has made a real impact in the past two years with its mantra to create a legacy for Ryan and to “support, assist and inspire young people through sport.”

The Foundation has mentored over a thousand children at its popular Football for a Fiver Camps and Primary Schools Program, provided Key Stage 2 children with private tuition, assisted young people to obtain coaching qualifications and run a Second Chance Academy for 16-20 year olds.

The Foundation has also teamed up with GAA star Oisin McConville to tackle gambling addiction in the local community.

Sponsored by O’Neills, the Soccer Sixes will take place in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium followed by the annual Gala Ball the same evening in the fantastic setting of the City Hotel with some well-known faces to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Foundation has secured four teams at present including a Glasgow Celtic team featuring a number of fan favourites who will be among the stellar list of former football stars converging on Derry’s hallowed turf for what is expected to be a sell-out event.

Ryan’s Brother-in-Law Gareth McCay, who is a part of the Ryan McBride Foundation, spoke with Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport…