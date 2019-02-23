Small businesses in Derry City and Strabane District invited to apply for RBIS funding



Small rural businesses in the Derry City and Strabane District Council are being invited to apply for a share in the final round of funding under the Rural Business Investment Scheme.

The LEADER initiative offers local rural businesses the opportunity to secure funding for capital investment projects that create new jobs and enhance export potential.

Applicants have to attend one of a number of workshops that get underway next week.

The Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership says since it was launched in 2016, the scheme has distributed £1.5m to 34 rural businesses in the Derry and Strabane District Council area, with the creation of 54 new jobs.

With £1 million available under the final tranche of the programme, a series of pre-application workshops begins on Wednesday next, February 27th in Castlederg.

Subsequent meetings take place on Friday March 1st at The Belfray Country Inn, Tuesday March 5th at Strabane Enterprise Agency and Thursday March 7th at the White Horse Hotel.

Applicants must attend one of the workshops

More details at www.derrystrabane.com/RBIS