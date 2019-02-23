LUH to invest in reducing environmental impact



Management at Letterkenny University Hospital say the facility will become more environmentally responsible in 2019.

A “Sustainability Team” has been appointed at the hospital to train staff and introduce a number of initiatives to reduce the hospital’s impact on the environment.

Saolta says for every month in 2019, there will be a different sustainability focus at the hospital under four themes – waste prevention, water conservation, sustainable transport and energy efficiency.

General Manager Sean Murphy said the hospital is striving to address sustainability issues, while maintaining a healthy, green and comfortable environment for patients and staff.

He added management at Letterkenny University Hospital isd committed to delivering environmentally responsible quality healthcare into the future by developing staff, patient and public awareness of sustainability issues.

This, he concluded, will require everyone to work together to reduce the environmental impacts from pollution, waste, transport, water, materials and equipment.

The hospital will meet these challenges by embracing and promoting sustainable environmental opportunities and by translating best practice into action within the healthcare environment.