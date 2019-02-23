It still won’t be easy to stay up – Mickey Harte after Tyrone’s win over Monaghan

1-16 v 0-12 was the final score as Tyrone earned their first win of this year’s National Football League, beating Monaghan at Healy Park in Omagh.

Peter Harte scored 1-06 for Tyrone while Conor McManus hit 0-07 for the visitors. Tyrone scored 8 points in a row in the second half, keeping Monaghan scoreless for 27 minutes of the second half.

5,896 people attended tonight’s fixture and the Tyrone support will be happy with their side getting their first win of the campaign – a win which they hope will spur them on and help them retain Division 1 status for next year.

After the match, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke with Francis Mooney and the assembled media…