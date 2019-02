Institute beat Dungannon Swifts 2-0 at the Brandywell Stadium on Saturday in the NIFL Premiership to leapfrog their opponents into seventh in the league table.

Jamie Dunne scored on 13 minutes to put ‘Stute ahead and then Joe McCready made sure of the three points with a strike on 81 minutes.

Eamonn McLaughlin was there for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match, Eamonn spoke with Institute boss Kevin Doherty and Dungannon manager Kris Lindsay…