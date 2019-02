The double header at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny starts tomorrow with LIDL Ladies National Football League clash between Donegal and Monaghan at 12 noon.

Donegal have a 100% record so far, getting a big win over Dublin in their opening game and then defeating Mayo last time out.

Monaghan sit bottom of the table with two losses to their name in this year’s league.

Donegal Ladies manager Maxi Curran joined Tom Comack with all the news from the Donegal camp ahead of tomorrow’s curtain-raiser…