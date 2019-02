Derry have three wins from three in Division 4 of the National Football League and sit in second place behind Leitrim due to the O’Rourke county’s superior scoring difference.

This round of fixtures sees them host Wicklow at Maghera tomorrow at 2pm, with the Leinster side sitting fourth in the table. A win for Wicklow would see them join Derry on 6 points.

To look ahead to tomorrow’s match, Tom Comack spoke with Sports Editor of the Co. Derry Post Michael McMullan…