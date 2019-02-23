Arrests made following early morning Garda pursuit

Gardaí in Milford have arrested 2 men following a high speed pursuit in the early hours of this morning.

The chase began when a Ford Focus car turned away from a Garda Checkpoint on the outskirts of Kilmacrennan and made off at speed.

The driver is reported to have reached speeds in excess of 160km/h through a number of townlands before eventually losing control and crashing just outside Ramelton village.

The driver was arrested for Dangerous Driving and Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, while a passenger, who attempted to make off on foot was also arrested.

A small quantity of illegal drugs were recovered on both parties, with the driver to appear before Letterkenny District Court in the coming weeks.