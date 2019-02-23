64% of delegates vote against Donegal’s Croke Park motion at Congress

The motion put forward by Donegal GAA at GAA Congress to prevent sides from nominating Croke Park as a home venue in Inter-County Championship matches has been defeated.

64% of delegates voted against the motion, with it needing 60% of the vote to pass.

Speaking at Congress earlier today, Donegal Central Council delegate Séamus Ó Domhnaill said; “I take an issue with people saying this is a divisive and mean-spirited motion. If there’s a situation in our organisation that is unfair, this is the forum where it should be addressed. Let us address the imbalance that’s there. There is one team that gets to play two games in Croke Park. It’s important we correct the imbalance and there’s fairness and openness for everybody. The ethos of this Association is the games, and to provide games in fairness is what we should be focused on. Are we more interested in finances or fairness? I would ask everyone to support a motion that ensures a more level playing field for all counties.”

Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath spoke on behalf of the motion which he said was inspired by a sense of fair play.