Work on new disabled parking signs in Donegal ‘progressing’

Work on installing 50 new disabled parking signs across Donegal is said to be progressing well.

The initiative was undertaken by Donegal County Council after a motion was brought before the local authority in March last.

To date, 30 signs have been installed at disabled parking bays in the Donegal, Letterkenny and Stranorlar Municipal Districts.

Locations in Glenties and Inishowen have been agreed and it is expected the signs will be installed in both areas within the next few weeks.

Chair of Donegal Action for Cancer Care, Betty Holmes is hopeful more funding can be sought to provide additional signage: