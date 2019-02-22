Taoiseach says he’s committed to supporting City Deal for North West

The Taoiseach says he is committed to supporting a City Deal for the North West.

Efforts are ongoing to secure a deal for the region as part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s inclusive strategic growth plan.

Deputy Mary Lou McDonald told Leo Varadkar in the Dail that the development of the border corridor is a vital part of Project Ireland 2040 that needs to be built upon.

The Taoiseach confirmed that he has met with representatives from Derry Council and indicated that funding for the North West will be forthcoming:

