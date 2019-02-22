Prehistoric cooking site discovered in Donegal

The excavation of two previously unknown archaeological sites in Donegal is to get underway in the coming weeks.

One of the small sites is thought to be the remains of a prehistoric cooking site while the other is a group of small pits also believed to be prehistoric.

Last year, Donegal County Council commissioned archaeological test trenching along the route of the N56 Dungloe to Cloghbolie and N56 Letterilly to Kilraine schemes.

The testing was carried out at the end of 2018 in fulfilment of the environmental planning requirements under licence from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The purpose of the testing was to identify any previously unknown archaeology sites that might exist within the road development so that they can be excavated in advance of construction commencing to avoid delays.

Two small previously unknown archaeological sites were discovered – one is a spread of burnt stone and charcoal – possibly the remains of a prehistoric cooking site.

While the other is a group of small pits – possibly also prehistoric.

Excavation of the sites is due to take place this month or next.