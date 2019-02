Over 200 new jobs are being created in Sligo.

GW Plastics is expanding its advanced manufacturing operations as part of a 5.7 million euro investment.

The 230 jobs are in the areas of production, quality, regulatory, and engineering.

GW Plastics manufactures injection molding for the medical devices, diagnostics and pharmaceutical industries, and established itself in Sligo when it took over Avenue Mould Solutions on the Finisklin Industtrial Estate two years ago.