Loganair confirms new Derry – Manchester service from May

Statement in full –

Following on from the positive news that Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to appoint Loganair to operate the London Stansted route from City of Derry Airport, Loganair has confirmed it will operate a new daily air service to Manchester.

Welcoming the announcement, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle said the addition of the new daily service to Manchester was hugely significant for air connectivity between the two cities. He said the news was particularly significant in that it comes less than 24 hours after securing a new operator for the London service.

He said: “This is great news for the city region and testament to the huge amount of work being done by the Council, the Airport and partners to secure new destinations and increase connectivity between our regions. Manchester is a hugely popular destination and we are confident that there will be substantial demand and uptake for this route.

“We will continue to work with the airlines and partners to support these important air links and remain committed to continue with negotiations to secure new routes for our business and leisure visitor markets.”

The new service will operate from May 24 using a 49-seat Embraer 145 jet aircraft with lead-in fares starting at £39.99, tickets are currently available and can be booked online at www.loganair.co.uk or by calling 0344 800 2855.

The Mayor added that the Airport remains an important regional gateway that is an essential part of the future development of the North West City region. “We remain committed to ensuring that CoDA is the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering both convenience and excellent customer service.”

The Chairperson of the City of Derry Airport, Albert Harrison also welcomed the announcement saying the new Manchester route will allow passengers from the Airport to travel to and from Derry and many destinations across the world through a single booking using Loganair’s business partnerships with major global airlines.

He said: “This is hugely positive news for the Airport and great news for our customers who have been very keen to get the Manchester route operational. This announcement, on top of the funding confirmation for the London route, is evidence of the huge commitment of our staff to work in collaboration with our partners to maintain frequent, conveniently scheduled air services to cities in the UK. We are committed to continue with this work as we recognise the important role the Airport plays in the economic development of the North West City region and for the development of our regional economy and the social development of our wider region.”

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Managing Director said: “Our new Manchester route marks a further expansion of the airline’s destination map from Derry, building our relationship with the airport and providing even more choice to customers. With a robust economy and diverse cultural offering, we’re excited to connect the two cities.”