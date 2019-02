The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council is confident the city’s regional airport will now go from strength to strength following the announcement of Loganair as the new operator of the London Stansted route.

Discussions were ongoing for most of the week to secure a new operator for the route after Flybmi went into administration.

Mayor John Boyle says the council will now strive to expand the City of Derry Airport’s routes: