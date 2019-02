Finn Harps held the Champions Dundalk to a 1-1 draw at Finn Park on Friday night.

Keith Cowan headed Harps in front just before half time with Dundalk drawing level on 70 minutes when Michael Duffy’s corner was headed in by Brian Gartland.

The point is Harps first of the Premier Division season after last week’s defeat to Bohemians.

Next Up for Harps is St Pats on Monday night in Dublin.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan…