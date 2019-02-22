Harps and Champions Dundalk draw in Ballybofey

Finn Harps caused the surprise of the night in the Premier Division as they held champions Dundalk to a draw at Finn Park

Finn Harps . . .1

Dundalk . . . 1

It was a point that was fully deserved as Ollie Horgan’s men produced a hugely impressive display over the 90 minutes.

Keith Cowan headed them in front just before half time from a Raff Cretaro corner.

Cretaro, outstanding in his first home appearance, almost made it 2-0 shortly after the break.

Dundalk drew level on 70 minutes when Michael Duffy’s corner was headed in by Brian Gartland.

But the visitors didn’t really look like forcing a winner as Harps saw the game out.