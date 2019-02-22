Harps and Champions Dundalk draw in Ballybofey

By
admin
-
Tempers flare at the end of the game at Finn Park. Photo Stephen Doherty.

Finn Harps caused the surprise of the night in the Premier Division as they held champions Dundalk to a draw at Finn Park

Finn Harps . . .1

Dundalk . . . 1

It was a point that was fully deserved as Ollie Horgan’s men produced a hugely impressive display over the 90 minutes.

Keith Cowan headed them in front just before half time from a Raff Cretaro corner.

Cretaro, outstanding in his first home appearance, almost made it 2-0 shortly after the break.

Dundalk drew level on 70 minutes when Michael Duffy’s corner was headed in by Brian Gartland.

But the visitors didn’t really look like forcing a winner as Harps saw the game out.

