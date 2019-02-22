Government publish legislation for limiting impact of no-deal Brexit

The government has published legislation aimed at limiting the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

The bill contains 15 changes to the law to make sure things stay as close to the status quo as possible when it comes to healthcare, taxation and social welfare payments.

It will allow Enterprise Ireland to provide Brexit related loans to businesses and make sure buses can still run across the border with Northern Ireland.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says it can’t completely limit the damage of a no deal Brexit – but that it should ease some concerns: