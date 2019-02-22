Fianna Fail & SDLP issue joint statement on Brexit pleas

Fianna Fail and the SDLP have laid out five core principles to help offset the effects of a cliff-edge Brexit.

They include standing firm on the backstop, the restoration of Stormont and voting down a ‘no-deal’ solution.

The joint statement – their first since announcing their partnership last month – calls for all “pro-remain” parties across Ireland to form an alliance.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood – who will address the Fianna Fáil ard fheis on Saturday – says ‘the arithmetic in Westminster’ means nothing can be left to chance: