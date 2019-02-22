Donegal motion to prevent Dublin using Croke Park in Super 8s backed by Galway & Cork

Galway and Cork are backing Donegal’s motion that deals with Croke Park not being allowed to be used as a home venue in inter-county Championship fixtures, which would mean there would be no repeat of last year’s situation where Dublin had two games at Croke Park in the Super 8s.

The two counties have some of the largest voting power in Congress, which is taking place today and tomorrow, and it’s also likely that Mayo will support the motion.

Kerry will not support Donegal’s motion and it is thought that Meath and Kildare will oppose it due to their home stadiums needing renovations in the near future and they could look to nominate GAA headquarters as a home venue while they take place.