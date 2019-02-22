Decision due next month on possible Bloody Sunday prosecutions

The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service is to announce next month whether to bring charges over the 1972 Bloody Sunday killings.

Decisions on whether 17 former British soldiers and two alleged former members of the Official IRA will be prosecuted will be announced on March 14th.

The potential charges include murder, attempted murder and perjury.

Thirteen unarmed civilians were killed on the day, while a 14th victim died some months later.

Paul Doherty whose father Patrick was one of the victims is welcoming the decision……..