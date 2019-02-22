Dail told Brexit legislation protects cross border health arrangements

The Tánaiste says he hopes new Brexit laws will be left sitting on the shelf.

The government published a bill to prepare for the impacts of a no deal Brexit earlier – but they hope to never need it.

The bill would allow buses to keep running across the border, Irish students in the UK to still get grants and social welfare payments to be made to Irish people in the North.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told the Dail the draft legislation has specific provisions to ensure the continuation of cross border cooperation in health, which he said is very important for Donegal……..