“We have to be positive” Horgan

While it will still be a daunting task against Dundalk, the Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says his players have to go out with a very positive mindset in order to get anything from Friday night’s League of Ireland Premier Division game against the 2018 double championship in Ballybofey. Harps go into the game having lost their league opener against Bohemians at Dalymount Park while Dundalk come to Finn Park after only managing a draw with Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

“It doesn’t get any tougher than Dundalk but we have to be positive and go out in a frame of mind that will hopefully get us something from the game tomorrow night. It’s going to be a big ask for us but we have prepared as best we can this week and the lads are looking forward to giving it their best shot. It’s great to be playing a team of the calibre of Dundalk but there is no doubt they will be coming here to win. We’re hoping for a big home crowd at Finn Park to back us from the start of the game and maybe that might give us that little bit of extra to try and get a result. Sean Boyd has signed for us on loan from Shamrock Rovers and its good to have added another player to the squad with so many games in the Premier Division. There are a couple of injuries and a few lads also struggling with knocks after the Bohs game. We’ll see what kind of shape they are in at training tonight.”

Mark Timlin and Harry Ascroft who missed the Bohs game remain on the injury list while Nathan Boyle is a doubt. Goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher and central defender Keith Cowan are in contention for selection again after being unavailable for last week’s game.