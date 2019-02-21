WAAR 2019 launched as Randox announce fifth year of sponsorship

With fierce displays of stamina, strength and speed, WAAR or the Wild Atlantic Adventure Race is one of the most challenging adventure races in Ireland, and this year it returns once again to the West Donegal coast with headline sponsor Randox Teoranta in tow for the fifth year.

Launched on Wednesday evening by the inspirational Adam Speer in the fitness room at CLG Naomh Muire, this year’s WAAR promises to deliver a thrilling adrenalin rush for participant and spectator alike. Both expert and novice will take to the demanding 55.5km course or 39km sprint on Saturday, May 11th.

The full route features a 10km run, 42.5km cycle, 2km hike and 1km kayak, starting and finishing at C.L.G. Naomh Muire in Mullaghderg. This year, for the first time, the race will also be included in the National Adventure Race Series, allowing competitors to gain points towards becoming the all-Ireland Adventure Race champion 2019.

This year’s WAAR event was launched by Adam Speer of Speer Performance, Letterkenny. Known as one of the top strength and conditioning coaches in Ireland, Adam was responsible for the Donegal GAA senior team’s rags-to-riches tale during their dominant 2010-2015 period.

Speaking at the launch, WAAR organiser and spokesperson Brian O’Donnell commented said they are delighted to launch the 2019 Wild Atlantic Adventure Race, an event which not only tests the limits of the human body but also brings the whole community together. “This is a great family event and we are sure that it will pull the crowds again in Donegal. The event is designed to allow individuals of any ability to enter and be part of what is fast becoming one of the biggest annual sporting events in the North West,” he said.

Innovative global diagnostics firm Randox Teoranta attended the launch as headline sponsor and pledged to continue their strive for faster patient diagnoses through revolutionary technology as it supports this prestigious local event once again from its Dungloe base.

Dr. Ciaran Richardson, Head of Research & Development at Randox Teoranta, said they are delighted to once again partner with the Wild Atlantic Adventure Race here in Donegal. “The ethos of the race – of physical and mental health, of camaraderie and of community – is one we share at Randox Teoranta,” he said.

Mr Richardson said that their state-of-the-art facility at Randox Teoranta in Dungloe has spearheaded world-changing health research in the areas of Alzheimer’s disease, kidney disease, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders and stroke, and they hope to continue this vital work long in to the future.

“Like Randox Teoranta, WAAR has become an integral part of the landscape in Donegal with over 200 locals volunteering to help with the race last year, never mind the 600 who took part. We are delighted to bring the thrilling Wild Atlantic Adventure Race once again to Donegal in 2019,” he added.

Also in attendance was Eilis Doherty from Donegal Airport who said they are delighted to continue their support of this very successful event and looked forward to having hundreds of competitors run on the runway as they did last year. “What other adventure race in the world can competitors run on the live runway of the most scenic landing in the world, in the coolest place on the planet to live? It really is a special event,” she said.

The famous WAAR after party will again be held at entertainment headquarters at Caisleáin Óir in Annagry and the committee are delighted to announce that Phil Cawley from Today FM will be joining once again as MC and DJ on the night.

Anyone interested in taking part in the WAAR can visit the website at www.waar.ie. The event is open to anyone who is 16 or over on the 11th May 2019. If you would like to help out on the day of the event and be part of it all then please send your name and contact number to info@waar.ie.