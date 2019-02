Ciaran Thompson says Donegal are targeting a win on Sunday against Fermanagh to get their promotion push in Division Two back on track.

Having lost in Tipperary, a victory will ensure Donegal stay in the top placings with three games to come in March.

Donegal and Fermanagh know each other well and its nothing new to Donegal players dealing with a defensive structure.

The Naomh Conaill man has been speaking with Tom Comack…