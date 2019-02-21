Taoiseach says works at community hospitals not delayed over NCH

The Taoiseach has confirmed that works at Donegal’s community hospitals will not be delayed as a result of the cost overruns of the National Children’s Hospital.

This is contrary to comments made by Minister Joe McHugh to Highland Radio last week when he said there may be delays in carrying out improvement works to the county’s community hospitals as the Government diverts €100 million from a range of projects.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue challenged Leo Varadkar on Minister McHugh’s comments in the Dail to which the Taoiseach stated that other reasons may be behind the delay in works being carried out: