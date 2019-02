The first home game of the Premier Division season for Finn Harps is this Friday against the double champions Dundalk.

It’s a busy few days for Harps with a trip to St Pats to come the following Monday.

As they have done in the previous top flight campaigns Harps will look to make it difficult for the visiting teams.

Harps new signing Rafa Cretaro knows how hard it can be at the Ballybofey venue.

Rafa told Diarmaid Doherty he is settling in well at the club…