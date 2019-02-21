Outrage in Ramelton after life saving defibrillator vandalised

An investigation is underway in Ramelton after a lifesaving defibrillator was vandalised.

It’s understood that extensive damage has been caused to the casing surrounding the defibrillator to the extent that it can’t be accessed.

A representative of the installers is due to examine the scene and it’s hoped that the damage can be repaired.

The vital piece of equipment is located outside Murray’s Pharmacy, owner Tom Murray says a lot of fundraising had taken place for the defibrillator, and this incident is deeply regrettable: