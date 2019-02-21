Number of jobs to be lost at Gartan Technologies, Letterkenny

A number of jobs are to be lost at Letterkenny based company Gartan Technologies as part of a restructure of the business.

In a statement, the company says it has decided to sever ties with its US partner following a significant investment in 2017/2018 which has resulted in a restructure of its business and a reduction in work force.

In a statement issued to Highland Radio News today, Gartan Technologies confirmed that a number of jobs are to be lost with 30% of its Letterkenny workforce said to be impacted.

The company says they have decided to sever its ties with its US partner due to a lack of traction in the market following a significant investment made in 2017/2018 to expand business there which has not produced the expected growth.

This they say has resulted in a restructure of its business and reduction in workforce.

The company is currently conducting a consultation process with staff with the aim of retaining 70% of its Letterkenny workforce.

Malachi Eastwood, CEO of Gartan Technologies says the reduction in size of the company means they can now move forward confidently to service existing clients in the Uk, Ireland and Australia.

Statement in Full:

He added, “it has been a tremendously difficult decision because we have a great team here

in Letterkenny and we will always be indebted to them for their help and support over the

years.”