Manchester City celebrates 10 years in Donegal

The Donegal Branch of the Manchester City Supporters Club are celebrating their 10th Anniversary this season, and to mark the milestone, are hosting a Celebration Dinner in the Villa Rose Hotel on Saturday 2nd March. Special guests on the night will be ex-City stars Joe Corrigan, Tommy Booth and David White. Over 120 members, friends & guests will be in attendance at the event.

Also at the event will be the Premier League trophy and the Community Shield, both of which City are the holders off.

As part of the weekend to celebrate the 10th Anniversary, the trophies will be making a whistle stop tour of County Donegal. The trophies will make stops in Dunfanaghy, Bundoran, Ballybofey and Letterkenny and are available to the public to come and view. This will be an ideal opportunity for young and old alike to get up close to these trophies and have their pictures taken with them. These events are open to supporters of all clubs. Admission to the venues is strictly by ticket only and costs are €3 for adults and €2 for kids (under-16). As the trophies will only be in each location for a short time, it is advisable to purchase tickets in advance – tickets are currently on sale at all locations from hotel reception.

The trophies will be in the following locations:

Friday 1st March – Arnolds Hotel, Dunfanaghy between 6.00pm – 7.30pm.

Saturday 2nd March – Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundoran between 1.00pm – 2.30pm.

Sunday 3rd March – Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey between 12.00pm – 1.30pm.

Sunday 3rd March – Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny between 3.45pm – 5.15pm.