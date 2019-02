Loganair has been confirmed as the new operator for the City of Derry Airport London Stansted route.

The announcement was made this evening after the previous operator, Flybmi went into administration last Saturday with hundreds of flights impacted.

Loganair will now operate a twice-daily service from the city to London commencing on Wednesday February 27th.

The appointment of the airline is for a period of 7 months during which arrangements for a longer term contract will be tendered.