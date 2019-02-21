Government criticised over low level of social housing in Donegal

The Government is facing further criticism as it emerged the number of social houses built or purchased in Donegal last year only equates for 6% of the county’s housing needs.

The Department of Housing has revealed that last year 74 social houses owned and managed by Donegal County Council and Approved Housing Bodies were built while an additional 79 houses were purchased.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the Government needs to urgently wake up to the scale of the housing crisis across Donegal.

He says Donegal County Council also have a key role to play in the delivery of social housing: