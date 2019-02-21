Gianni Seraf is latest signing at Derry City

Derry City have added some continental flair to their squad ahead of the closure of the domestic transfer window.

French attacking midfielder Gianni Seraf has joined the Candystripes on a 1-year deal after leaving Greek side Panionios at the end of last month.

Derry have also extended the contract of midfielder Ciaron Harkin.

The 23-year old originally signed a 2-year deal upon his arrival from Coleraine, but he’s now signed an extension to keep him on Foyleside through the 2021 season.

Derry boss Declan Devine is happy that Harkin has committed further to the club…

Derry are away to Shamrock Rovers tomorrow night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, looking to further build on last week’s 3-0 victory at home to UCD.