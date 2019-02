Fears over inadequate funding for iCare in Inishowen have now become a reality.

The facility has been granted 36,000 euro for the year ahead but their initial application requested 100,000 euro.

Concern had been raised yesterday after the HSE confirmed the same funding amount for the Bluestack Foundation in Donegal Town, despite that facility requesting 150,000 euro.

Angela Tourish is General Manager of iCare, she says the allocation undermines the service they are trying to provide: