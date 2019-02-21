Donegal TD hits out after Minister survives no confidence motion

Simon Harris survived a motion of no confidence in the Dáil last night to keep his job as Health Minister.

The Sinn Féin motion calling for his head was defeated by 58 votes to 53.

It was called because of his handling of the overruns at the new National Children’s Hospital.

There were 37 abstentions – almost all from Fianna Fáil TDs who stepped aside.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended Simon Harris during the debate on the issue yesterday:

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty hit out at Fianna Fáil for their decision to abstain despite saying they have no confidence in the Minister: