Devine wants Derry to question Rovers

Derry City play their first away game of the season on Friday night when they travel to Dublin to take Shamrock Rovers.

It will be City’s first test of three in the space of seven days with games to come against Waterford and Cork.

Michael McCrudden is set to feature for the Candystrips for the first time on Friday following his move from Institute.

It causes a headache for Manager Declan Devine…

Darren Cole has a slight knock and will be assessed before kick off while Defender Ally Gilchrist who was on the bench last week due to illness is in contention for a starting position.

The manager says it’s time to ask questions of Rovers…