Children are being endangered by the crisis in CAMHS – Doherty

The Dail has been told that Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services services are not meeting the needs of an entire cohort of children and young people, many of whom are in very desperate need of immediate care

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty said real action is needed to ensure that CAMHS services are properly resourced.

He told Tanaiste Simon Coveney that all over the state, parents are struggling to access appropriate care for their children, while inadequate staffing levels make it impossible to meet the demand for care……..