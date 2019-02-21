Calls for a halt to gaming machine plans

There are calls on Letterkenny Councillors to halt a possible move to allow gambling machines in the town.

Councillors in Letterkenny and Inishowen are considering adopting measures which would allow gaming machines operate legally in in both municipal districts.

It follows the seizure of an extensive amount of gaming machines in the county last year with the Irish Amusement Trades Association claiming 80% of all seizures were taking place in Donegal.

Independent local election candidate Cathal McGlynn is calling on further consultation on the issue to take place before a final decision is made: