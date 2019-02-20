Work begins on restoring historic bridge in Glenswilly

Work has begun on a historic bridge in Glenswilly but it’s hoped that it will be put on the list of protected structures to ensure long term preservation.

The bridge over the River Swilly at Rashedoge has been reportedly neglected for some time however the local authority has initiated some minor improvements works there this week.

The Conservation Office in Planning is now considering including the bridge in the list of protected structures.

Local Cllr James Pat McDaid says it’s important that happens to safeguard the bridge going forward: