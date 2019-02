The Tánaiste says a British warning of tariffs being applied on food imports is a “reality check”.

UK Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, has confirmed tariffs will be introduced in the event of a no deal Brexit.

This would mean Irish farmers competing with South American countries, which have much lower production costs, to get access to the British market.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, says this is why the government wants EU support packages for the agri-sector: