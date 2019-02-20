Residents affected by Buncrana fire to return home this evening

Some of those who were put out of their homes as a result of the fire on Buncrana Main Street two weeks ago could return to their homes as soon as this evening.

Local Councillor Rena Donaghey has confirmed that air pollution tests are now complete and clean ups have been carried out at a number of properties.

Much of the area surrounding The Plaza which was devastated and Barr’s Drapery shop which was also extensively damaged by the blaze had been sealed off for the past number of weeks.

Councillor Donaghey is hopeful the Main Street area can reopen fully in the near future: