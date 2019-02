Today’s funding announcement for the Bluestack Foundation in Donegal Town has led to grave concerns over what allocation iCare in Inishowen is to receive.

It’s understood that the facility initially applied for grant aid of 150, 000 euro while iCare has submitted an application for 100,000 euro.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn it’s now feared that iCare’s allocation will be much lower than what was anticipated.

He’s demanding urgent clarity from the HSE: