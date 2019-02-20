People affected by illness benefit delays to be compensated

A Donegal Deputy has welcomed confirmation that compensation will be made available for people who incurred financial penalties as a result of Illness Benefit delays.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty told Deputy Thomas Pringle that compensation will be afforded those who were affected by the delays last year.

Those affected are now being urged to present receipts at the local Community Welfare Office and an Exceptional Needs Payment will be issued.

Deputy Pringle, who raised the issue in the Dail on a number of occasions, says the Department need to take responsibility for the delays: