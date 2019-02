Could All Ireland-winning goalkeeper Paul Durcan be on the verge of a return to the Donegal senior football side.

The two-time All Star is back training with Declan Bonner’s squad according to a report in the Donegal Democrat.

Durcan has been away from the inter-county scene for the past three years while working in Doha.

The 35-year old returned home before Christmas, and has been training with Donegal for the past fortnight but is not an official member of the squad just yet.