Masked men armed with pitchforks and metal poles rob Castlederg house

One man has sustained injuries after three masked men armed with a pitchfork and metal poles entered a family home in the Corgary Road area of Castlederg last night.

Detectives are currently investigating the aggravated burglary and are appealing for information.

Police received a report at around 10:50pm last night that three masked men entered the property earlier that evening, around 9:45pm, armed with a pitchfork and metal poles.

The occupants of the house – two men in their 60s and 70s – and a woman in her 60s were in the house at the time. One of the men sustained minor injuries to his leg and face.

Police say both men were forced to lay down on the floor on their stomachs as one of the suspects stood over them with a metal pole. They managed to take the pole off the suspect who then fled along with the other two suspects.

A sum of money and three mobile phones were reported stolen.

Two suspects are described as being of a skinny build and one of a heavy build.

Detective Sergeant Jack says; this must have been an horrific ordeal for the victims and is appealing to anyone who was in the area last night and saw any suspicious activity, strange vehicles or anyone who is offered mobile phones for sale in suspicious circumstances, to come forward.