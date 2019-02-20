LYIT Ladies power into Moynihan Cup semi finals

The LYIT GAA Ladies had a super win on Wednesday evening against Mary Immaculate College of Limerick to book their place in the semi finals of the Moynihan Cup.

Played at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Mayo, the Letterkenny girls ran out comfortable winners 2-15 to 1-6.

Zoe McGlynn and Emma McMahon scored 1-2 each while Aishleen McGuinness hit 0-4 and Lauren Creggan knocked over 0-3.

Danielle McDevitt, Kathy Ward, Nicole Gordon and Nadine Friel also got on the scoreboard.

The LYIT reached the semi final last year but lost out to Tralee IT in the last four.