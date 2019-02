The mother of Jasmine McMonagle hopes to set up a charity in memory of her daughter.

Jasmine was murdered at her home in Forest Park, Killygordon in the early hours of Friday the 4th of January.

Today would have been her 29th birthday.

Speaking on today’s Nine Til Noon Show, Jackie McMonagle says her family have received a lot of support from the community.

Ms. McMonagles wishes to create a charity whereby the proceeds would go to appropriate causes: