Government accused of not helping border business ahead of Brexit

The Government has been criticised for their failure to assist border businesses adequately prepare for the outcome of Brexit.

Donegal County Councillor Liam Doherty says some of the initiatives that have already been rolled out for businesses is nothing more than ‘window-dressing’.

Yesterday the cabinet agreed on new laws to protect Ireland in the event of a no deal Brexit.

The omnibus bill signed off by cabinet Ministers covers measures for most Government departments to prepare for the worst case scenario Brexit.

However, Councillor Doherty believes the Government has so far failed to support border businessess as the March 29th deadline fast approaches.

He says business owners in Donegal have been left to their own devices in terms of Brexit planning and are being left without much in the way of practical support from central government.

Meanwhile, its claimed there are widespread concerns about the availability of medicines post-Brexit in West Tyrone.

MP Órfhlaith Begley says constituents have relayed fears that the situation will get worse following Britain’s exit from the EU as pharmacists are struggling to maintain some medicines stocks.