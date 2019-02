The Dail is continuing a debate on a motion of no confidence in Simon Harris which he is likely to win.

The Health Minister has said quitting is not in his DNA.

Though Fianna Fáil TDs have said they don’t have confidence in the Minister – and are only abstaining because they don’t want to risk an election with Brexit looming.

Speaking within the past half hour on the motion Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says his party has ran out of patience: