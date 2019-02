It’s envisaged that there will be further confirmed cases of measles in Donegal.

The current outbreak in the county has led to seven definite cases so far with more suspect cases being investigated.

The HSE has not disclosed the location of where those affected are from but parents are being told to watch out for early signs of the virus.

A number of children in the county who were exposed to measles have been advised to remain at home to prevent further spread.

Dr. Laura Heavey has this advice: